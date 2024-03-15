Authorities respond to unfounded report of active shooter near Walmart in Lancaster; 1 hospitalized

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Friday afternoon after authorities in Lancaster responded to a report of an active shooter that later turned out to be unfounded.

The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. near Avenue J and 20th Street East. Several shopping plazas are located near the intersection.

Shots were fired at the scene but no "active shooter" was found at the location.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One person was taken to a medical center in unknown condition, but whether they were shot or stabbed was unclear.

One person was detained at a nearby Taco Bell.

Video from AIR7 HD showed part of the parking lot cordoned off with yellow tape near the front entrance of a Walmart store.

