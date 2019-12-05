Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

The HMCS Algonquin sits pier-side at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the Rim of the Pacific 2012 exercise on Friday, June 29, 2012, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images, File)

HONOLULU -- The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted out that their security forces are responding to a reported shooting. They say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.

Due to the ongoing security incident, access to the base is closed.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiinavyshootingu.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspect ID'd
Suspect surrenders in Westlake hit-run that killed father of 4
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
OC man rescued from rushing water after falling during hike
Wrightwood homes, cars tagged with swastikas, suspects outstanding
SoCal weather: Scattered rain expected throughout Wednesday
Show More
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M
Chase suspects could face harsher punishments if case sets precedent
Ex-school cop in training gets prison for raping 12-year-old girl
SoCal bracing for potential flooding in recent burn areas
More TOP STORIES News