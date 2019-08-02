San Bernardino brush fire: Authorities search for arson suspect after blaze burns 70 acres

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an arson suspect after a 70-acre fire in San Bernardino.

The fire started Wednesday on West Marshall Boulevard. Witnesses living nearby said they saw a man intentionally set the fire and taking off.

Firefighters were quickly able to control the flames. No damage to structures was reported.

San Bernardino police said on Wednesday one person was detained for potential arson. The individual's identity was not immediately released.



The fire scorched the area known as Little Mountain.

"The biggest threat was, there is a home over there that has some trees around it, and it was actually the home the McDonald's brothers built," said Daniel Blood.

The home once belonged to Richard McDonald, one of the famed brothers who founded McDonald's. He and his wife bought the home in 1951.

While the surrounding grass caught fire, the home was not damaged.

Residents credit firefighters and air resources for saving their homes.

Air resources are proving critical as a tool for firefighters and more are coming online.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger visited a Cal Fire training base to view brand new C-130 air tankers.

The state is investing $127 million to expand Cal Fire's air fleet in response to the growing threat of severe wildfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countybrush firefirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files lawsuit against DCFS
LADWP under fire for bulldozing protected plant
Jurupa Valley promotion: Make a cornhole toss, adopt a cat for free
Family of man fatally shot while camping files lawsuit
Disneyland has spook-tacular new treats for Halloween
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Show More
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Dozens injured in water park wave pool malfunction in China
Free blood tests offered to screen for lead poisoning
Chargers hosting pop-up experience for fans in Costa Mesa
VIDEO: Monrovia kidnapping suspect raps about killing, burying woman
More TOP STORIES News