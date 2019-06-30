BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is sought after he allegedly shot and killed his brother in Baldwin Park Friday, authorities said.
Baldwin Park police responded to the 14600 block of Demblon Street at about 10:06 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim.
When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say Gregory Kingsbury, 37, shot and killed his brother and fled in a charcoal gray Nissan Altima, which was later recovered.
Authorities say Kingsbury frequents the Baldwin Park, West Covina and Monrovia areas. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Authorities say he has a bump on the back of his head from a previous trauma.
Anyone with information on his location, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Authorities search for man suspected of shooting, killing brother in Baldwin Park
