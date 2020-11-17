Authorities search East LA neighborhood after chase suspect ditches car, runs between homes

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for speeding apparently managed to evade authorities Monday night after leading them on a chase and abandoning the vehicle in a East Los Angeles neighborhood.The pursuit started somewhere in the Inland Empire, with the driver erratically alternating between surface streets and freeways across Orange County.The driver eventually made his way to a residential area of East L.A., abandoned the vehicle and ran through a dark area of the neighborhood at the intersection of Floral Drive and Eastern Avenue.After running up a driveway and climbing a fence on the side of a house, the suspect was nowhere to be seen.Several units quickly descended on the area, canvassing the area but appeared unable to find him.One person was detained nearby, but it's unclear if that person was the chase suspect.