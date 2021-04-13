Photo may be clue in search for Palmdale hiker who went missing in Angeles National Forest

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities searching for 45-year-old missing Palmdale hiker

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has asked hikers with experience in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate a missing hiker from Palmdale.

Rene Compean sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.

A caller reported the hiker missing at 6 p.m. Monday, saying his 45-year-old friend sent a text advising he was lost and his cellphone was dying.

The hiker's car was then found near the Buckhorn Campground and trailhead.

The photo Compean sent to his friend shows the hiker from the knees down with a canyon below. The legs are dirty, possibly from a wildfire burn area.

Anybody who recognizes the area in the picture is asked to contact the department by calling (818) 248-3464.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysearchlos angeles county sheriff's departmentsearch and rescuemissing man
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Sheriff giving update on new arrest - LIVE
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
City of LA to pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
'Breakthrough' COVID cases: When the virus beats the vaccine
San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake
City of LA now offering COVID shots to people 16 and over
Show More
Can employers require vaccinations? Here's what expert says
Youngest students return to some LAUSD campuses
These SoCal sites offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
CA orders pause of J&J vaccine on US recommendation
More TOP STORIES News