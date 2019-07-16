Authorities search for burglars who stole teen's breathing device from Apple Valley home

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for the suspects who broke into an Apple Valley home and stole a medical vest that helps a 14-year-old girl to breathe.

Allissa has cystic fibrosis and uses a special airway machine vest that she uses several time a day to clear her lungs so she can breathe properly.

On Friday, her father's Apple Valley house was broken into and several items were stolen, including the breathing vest.

The Airway Clearance machines cost several thousand dollars, and because insurance had recently replaced one, it would not pay for another.

But there was a happy ending to the story. Sheriff's deputies got a tip, found the stolen machine and are getting it back to the family.

They are still looking for the suspects.
