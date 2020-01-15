Authorities searching for Garden Grove couple who may be missing in Tijuana

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a Garden Grove couple who may be missing in Tijuana.

Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen left Friday morning to check on a property they own at the Mexican border city.

According to one of their daughters, they made it to Tijuana and were supposed to head right back to Garden Grove that same day.

But the couple has not returned and no one has been able to contact them.

Mexican police, the FBI and the U.S. State Department are attempting to find them.

Garden Grove police detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countymexicomissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
Metro may overhaul bus service to increase ridership
'Parasite' director in the spotlight after Oscar Best Picture nod
Former LAPD officer charged with revenge porn, domestic violence
Show More
'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Martinez presides as first Latina LA City Council president
Crimes against homeless people increased 24% in 2019, crime data shows
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Lockdown lifted after powder found at OC federal building
More TOP STORIES News