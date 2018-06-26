Authorities searching for missing woman in San Pedro

A dive team with the L.A. County Fire Department has joined the L.A. Police Department's search along the San Pedro shoreline for a missing 26-year-old woman.Haley Downen's family has not heard from her since Saturday evening, when she was last seen on the shoreline trail between Royal Palms Beach and the Trump National Golf Course.The L.A. Police Department's harbor division was on the scene Saturday night, according to Downen's aunt Sue Clark."They had helicopters, they had boats, they had search teams out here on the rocks at night," Clark said.Clark confirmed that Downen was with a friend on Saturday, but it remains unclear what exactly they were doing.Family and friends organized their own search on Tuesday afternoon and the group of around 30 plans to continue looking for Downen again later this week.