Authorities searching for suspect after chase ends in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in a residential area of Whittier after a high-speed pursuit Sunday night.The chase started in the Burbank area with the suspect driving a pickup truck on multiple freeways, including the 5 and 605, before one suspect fled the vehicle near Christine Drive and College Avenue before 11 p.m.Authorities surrounded an apartment complex and it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside. One person was seen being taken into custody, but it was unclear if the person was connected to the chase.It was not immediately known how many people were inside the suspect vehicle. It was unclear what led to the chase.