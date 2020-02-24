Authorities searching for suspect after chase ends in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in a residential area of Whittier after a high-speed pursuit Sunday night.

The chase started in the Burbank area with the suspect driving a pickup truck on multiple freeways, including the 5 and 605, before one suspect fled the vehicle near Christine Drive and College Avenue before 11 p.m.

Authorities surrounded an apartment complex and it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside. One person was seen being taken into custody, but it was unclear if the person was connected to the chase.

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the suspect vehicle. It was unclear what led to the chase.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbankwhittierlos angeles countypolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP arrests assault suspects after East LA chase
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
State launches legal fight over San Bernardino air cargo center
2 dead, 1 wounded in Adelanto shooting
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Localish explores the city of West Covina!
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Consumer Reports names its Top Pick car models for 2020
DA Jackie Lacey defends record as she seeks 3rd term
Jeep falls off parking garage in Santa Monica
Medal recipients encourage other veterans to seek needed help
More TOP STORIES News