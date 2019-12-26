Missing: Authorities seek help finding Torrance man with diabetes, reduced mental capacity

Baltazar Garcia went missing from the Torrance area and was last seen around 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019. (LASD)

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a missing 60-year-old diabetic man with reduced mental capacity who has gone missing in the Torrance area.

Baltazar Garcia, 60, was last seen around 3 a.m. Christmas Day at his residence in the 21500 block of South Vermont Avenue in Torrance.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, green striped shirt, blue jeans and black sandals/slippers.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 181 pounds, and has brown eyes with straight black hair.

Garcia is diabetic and has a reduced mental capacity.

He may also be headed toward the area of the 14000 block of South Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail, at (323)890-5500.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
