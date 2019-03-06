Hacienda Heights death investigation: Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on trail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5170921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are investigating the death of a child around 7-10 years old whose body was dumped on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a girl whose body was found Tuesday on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.A sketch of the girl was released at an afternoon press conference on Wednesday. Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's said the girl's body was found partially inside a duffel bag.Detectives described the child, who was originally believed to be 7 to 10 years old, as approximately between the ages of 8 to 13 years old, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds.The body is believed to have been dumped on March 3.The victim's cause of death remains undetermined, although authorities said there were no "obvious signs of trauma." It is being treated as a suspicious death investigation.No suspect information was released.The body was found in the morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive. It appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by passers-by.Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the child may have been killed prior to their body being dumped in the area.Anyone who saw a vehicle parked alongside Hacienda Boulevard on Sunday is asked to come forward.