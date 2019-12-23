Authorities seeking public's help in finding missing 76-year-old man with dementia in LA area

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an "at risk" 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia and went missing in the Los Angeles area two days ago.

Eddie Lee Muhammad was last seen Saturday morning at 87th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Muhammad is described as a 5 foot 9 inches tall black man, weighing approximately 152 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and hat with a white shirt and jeans as well as tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.
