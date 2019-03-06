Authorities work to identify girl found on Hacienda Heights hiking trail

Authorities are working to identify the girl whose body was found in Hacienda Heights Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are working to identify the girl whose body was found in Hacienda Heights Tuesday.

The body was found in the morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive. It appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by passers-by.

Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the child may have been killed prior to their body being dumped in the area.

The child may be between the ages of 7 and 10 years old.

Authorities plan on releasing details and a sketch of the victim at a press conference in the afternoon.
