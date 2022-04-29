localish

Kambel Smith is an Autisarian with a gift for turning cardboard into works of art

EMBED <>More Videos

Kambel Smith turns cardboard into works of art

Philadelphia, Pa. -- Kambel Smith can take cardboard and turn it into just about anything-from sculptures of the Lincoln Memorial to the Woolworth building to the Chinatown Arch.

He's entirely self-taught, creates non-stop, and has a jaw-dropping attention to detail.

He started with drawings, then painting on canvas, then painting on cardboard boxes when his dad could no longer afford the canvases.

His dad Lonnie says he is the leader of the autisarians.

Autisarian is the family's way of reframing autism, seeing it not as a disorder, but as a gift of super human ability.

"I'm not no autistic, Kambel says, "Call me autisarian."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvistroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Kambel Smith turns cardboard into works of art
Luxury Mother's Day Gift Guide for 2022
Dance trailblazer leads artistic charge at Ailey II
Keith Knight describes SF's starring role in his cartoonist career
TOP STORIES
Man caught on video hitting dog repeatedly in Duarte turns himself in
2 high school baseball players shot in Santa Ana, 1 fatally
LA 'Riots' or 'civil unrest' - which best describes April 29, 1992?
Third woman accuses Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault
Judge pares down Blac Chyna case against Kardashians as jury debates
CDC investigating SoCal-bound cruise ship after COVID cases reported
Police search for suspected burglar who broke into Hollywood apartment
Show More
Child to be reunited with mom after being found at homeless encampment
'Porch pirate dog' caught on video stealing package from home
Child attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach
Menthol cigarette ban proposal could further lower smoking rates
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
More TOP STORIES News