An auto parts store employee was handcuffed after fatally shooting a man he said was breaking into a vehicle in North Hollywood Saturday night, police said.Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Lankershim Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. A body was seen covered in a white sheet at the scene, which was located next to a motel.An employee at the auto parts store said he opened fire when he noticed somebody breaking into a vehicle, police said. The vehicle was parked just north of Oxnard Street at the business Pacific Parts and Instruments.Police said multiple employees were inside the store when they noticed the burglar, and one armed employee went outside to confront the suspect. The employee then fired about four shots, according to LAPD Capt. Elaine Morales.It was not known whether the vehicle belonged to the employee. Authorities confirmed he was taken into custody for questioning.Video appeared to show two people in handcuffs, but it was unclear who the second person was.Several officers and emergency personnel were at the scene, and witnesses at the nearby Flamingo Motel were being interviewed.A portion of southbound Lankershim Boulevard was closed during the investigation.