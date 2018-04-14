AUTOMOTIVE

1st timers have a blast in race cars at Toyota Grand Prix in Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

The streets of downtown Long Beach are full of racing fans as they attend the second day of the 44th Toyota Grand Prix. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The streets of downtown Long Beach are full of racing fans as they attend the second day of the 44th Toyota Grand Prix.

Tiger Cruz, 10, attended the event for the first time and his friend Diego Ramirez said it was his seventh time.

"You could feel the wind going and in a blink it's already gone," Tiger said.

More than 180,000 fans crowded the streets for all the festivities, including the qualifying races for the IndyCar series and the historic Trans-Am race.

Some lucky people even got to ride in a race car.

"It's what we live for. This is our business. I've been an adrenaline junkie all my life and that's why I feel I'm still living the dream by doing what I'm doing," Mario Andretti said.

The legendary racer continued to introduce first-timers to the sport and gave ridealongs in the IndyCars ahead of Saturday's events.

"They come away a little bit struck...and they come away with a new appreciation for what it's all about," Andretti said.

John Halverson was one of the first timers to be in a race car and he said the experience did not disappoint.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was really fun," he said. "There's a lot of G-forces that kind of want to move you around and you really have to bear down when you go into the turns because you just don't expect it."

The event ends Sunday and people are encouraged to use public transportation since many streets are closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveeventsrace cartoyotaauto newsfun stuffLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
McLaren's latest supercar: Sleek, aerodynamic, pricey
Toyota's green terminal plan at Port of Long Beach gets approval
Collectibles of late car customizer George Barris go up for sale
Hot Wheels Garage in El Segundo displays life-sized cars for kids
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News