AUTOMOTIVE

Porsche, Ford among automakers offering sportier SUVs

EMBED </>More Videos

Automakers like Porsche are continuing to jump on the trend of crossover SUVs, offering models with sportier handling that are both fun and practical.

By
As crossover SUVs continue to assert their dominance in the auto market, different styles will suit different tastes.

Some people want something sporty.

For example, the compact Porsche Macan now comes in several variations, including the newest GTS model. A nice middle ground between the Macan S and the top Macan Turbo.

And it could be argued that the Macan really got the trend of smaller-sized, but bigger-performing SUVs rolling. When the vehicle was initially introduced to the automotive press in 2014, Porsche chose to do so at race tracks, like Willow Springs here in Southern California. If any SUV felt at home on a track, it's the Macan.

And if you want a compact crossover SUV that performs, other brands are sensing the trend. Acura's newest RDX model is now available as the sportier A-Spec. More aggressive suspension, better driving dynamics, and of course a racier look.

Oh, it's still practical underneath. But who says you can't have fun and be practical at the same time? It's not the best performing SUV on the market, but it sure looks the part. And for many, that's enough.

Making a conventional SUV a bit sportier isn't too much of a challenge, since modern crossover models are pretty much built like cars. So the same enhancements auto engineers add to regular cars can also be added to SUVs

A great example comes from Ford, which has just re-done its popular Edge model for 2019. And this time they added a high-performance version: the Edge ST.

"It was specially tuned by the Ford Performance team. It has a 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine that puts out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque," said Angela Cascaden of Ford Motor Company.

Power is great, but the Edge ST really shines in the handling department as well. The same engineers who make Ford cars go around corners better have now worked their magic on something that can get the weekend's chores done too.

Who says you have to take the most direct route to Costco or Home Depot on Saturday morning? You can have fun on the curvy roads in the Edge ST, priced at just over $42,000.

So yes, everyone seems to want an SUV these days. And for those who enjoy driving, SUVs that are enjoyable to drive are becoming a little more plentiful.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveporschefordcarsauto industryacura
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Hot Rod magazine celebrates 70 years in high-horsepower style
New Lexus UX200 gives compact SUV buyers another choice
Several 2019 crossover SUVs emphasize new styling tweaks, safety technology
SoCal student wins teen driving safety awareness contest
More Automotive
Top Stories
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Pedestrian struck, killed in Norwalk hit-and-run crash
San Bernardino bakery's sweet-potato pie has customers lining up
2 juveniles arrested in connection with murder of sisters in Westchester
Rainstorm hitting SoCal Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
NASA's InSight spacecraft to land on Mars Monday
'Green Book' tells of friendship in Jim Crow South
Show More
Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Richelle Huizar no longer running for husband's city council seat
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
LA county sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to raping 14-year-old
More News