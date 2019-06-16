Beverly Hills Concours d'Elegance offers glimpse of rare, expensive cars for Father's Day

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's one way to treat your dad for Father's Day, and it doesn't cost a thing.
The Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance in Beverly Hills features some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world.
The event runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along one of Southern California's most iconic roads.
Among the automotive treasures on display this year: A series of rare Bentleys to mark that automaker's 100th year, including a 1927 Bentley 3/4.5 Litre Le Mans Special, a 1928 Bentley 4.5 Litre, a 1960 Bentley S2 Continental, and a recreation of the historic 1930 Bentley "Blue Train."
The display is free to attend, but proceeds from the sale of merchandise and water will benefit the Beverly Hills Police Foundation.
