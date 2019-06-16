Automotive

Beverly Hills Concours d'Elegance offers glimpse of rare, expensive cars for Father's Day

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's one way to treat your dad for Father's Day, and it doesn't cost a thing.

The Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance in Beverly Hills features some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world.

The event runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along one of Southern California's most iconic roads.

Among the automotive treasures on display this year: A series of rare Bentleys to mark that automaker's 100th year, including a 1927 Bentley 3/4.5 Litre Le Mans Special, a 1928 Bentley 4.5 Litre, a 1960 Bentley S2 Continental, and a recreation of the historic 1930 Bentley "Blue Train."

The display is free to attend, but proceeds from the sale of merchandise and water will benefit the Beverly Hills Police Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivebeverly hillslos angeles countycar showcarsautomotive
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News