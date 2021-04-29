BMW M3, other sporty models keeping 4-door sedans appealing in 2021

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10398525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Wagons are a niche vehicle and have been since SUVs became so popular. Through the years, Cadillac, Acura and Buick all had wagons at one point and all of those quietly went away. Now, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have created niches within the wagon niche.