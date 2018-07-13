AUTOMOTIVE

California DMV to add more Saturday hours

The California DMV said Friday it will open 17 more offices on Saturdays starting in August. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO --
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will add Saturday hours after growing complaints about long wait times because of new license requirements.

The DMV said Friday it will open 17 more offices on Saturdays starting in August.

The DMV introduced some Saturday hours in June and will expand the services to 60 offices, making all services available other than driving tests.

The agency blames the delays on federally mandated security upgrades to driver licenses and identification cards. It expects to spend almost $70 million and hire more workers in the next two years to accommodate the millions of people who need upgrades.

Three state lawmakers are also seeking a state audit of the DMV's wait times and its handling of the REAL ID upgrades.
