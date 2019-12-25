Automotive

Car club trucks dance through SoCal lit up for Christmas

By
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Hydraulics, Christmas lights, and palm trees! Dancing bed minitruck club, NuMinis SoCal, is making a comeback.

The car club dressed up their Nissan mini trucks with Christmas lights and wowed folks across Southern California.

They made appearances at many holiday events, like the Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in early December.

NuMinis originated in Highland Park in 1985.

"When mini trucks died down...everybody kind of split up," said Jose Domingues, member of the car club. "But they started back up again about five or six years ago."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemontebelloboyle heightseast los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA rapper Blueface tosses cash to people on Skid Row
CA wants to reform how insurance companies offer discounts
Maria Menounos comes to the koi-fish rescue on Christmas Eve
USPS truck catches fire on Christmas Eve in Rubidoux
Border Patrol rescues 5 people from drainage tube
Winter shelters in LA County to stay open around the clock
Armed suspects rob UPS workers, steal delivery truck in Hesperia
Show More
Metro offering free rides for holiday
U.S. Vets in Inglewood helps to keep veterans and their families in permanent housing
Man dressed as Santa arrested for suspected DUI
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
Glendale hospital patients get teddy bears to help brighten holiday
More TOP STORIES News