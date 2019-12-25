Car club trucks dance through SoCal lit up for Christmas

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Hydraulics, Christmas lights, and palm trees! Dancing bed minitruck club, NuMinis SoCal, is making a comeback.The car club dressed up their Nissan mini trucks with Christmas lights and wowed folks across Southern California.They made appearances at many holiday events, like the Boyle Heights Christmas Parade in early December.NuMinis originated in Highland Park in 1985."When mini trucks died down...everybody kind of split up," said Jose Domingues, member of the car club. "But they started back up again about five or six years ago."