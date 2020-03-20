Coronavirus: CA DMV now requiring appointments for office visits, driving tests temporarily canceled

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New restrictions were put into place Thursday at California DMV offices, which have remained open during the coronavirus outbreak.
Offices will now be open for appointments only for transactions that require an in-office visit.
The agency is also canceling all behind-the-wheel tests for the next 30 days.
DMV officials are asking people not to come in unless it's absolutely mandatory.
The DMV will launch a virtual field office next week to help customers complete some services online.
Meanwhile, schools, restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment venues have closed across the state due to COVID-19.
