Corvair Cruise-In kicks off at Automotive Driving Museum in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
Corvair owners from all over SoCal brought their six-cylinder rides to El Segundo.



It was the 11th year in a row for the Corvair Cruise-In at the Automotive Driving Museum. It was billed as "The biggest little all Corvair show in Southern California."

Nearly 100 Corvairs of all shapes and sizes attended, including rare Corvair trucks and vans. The free event also featured music, food and a raffle.

The Chevrolet Corvair is the only American designed, mass-produced vehicle with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine. It was manufactured between model years 1960-1969.

When production ended, 1,710,018 Corvairs had been made.
