DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday

Canceled appointments will be rescheduled automatically and new appointments will be available later this summer.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles announced behind-the-wheel driver's tests will resume Friday, June 26.

The DMV believes it will take several weeks to clear the backlog of tests for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants.

The DMV believes it will take several weeks to clear the backlog of tests for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants.

As for health and safety, all those taking the behind-the-wheel test must wear a mask and undergo screening questions.

Temperature checks will soon also be added.

Two windows will need to be rolled down and test routes will be shortened.

