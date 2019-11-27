Automotive

Fiat Chrysler recall: Ram van fans can overheat, cause fires

A Fiat logo pictured on a car in Bayonne, southwestern France, Thursday, Oct.31, 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 110,000 vans in North America because cooling fan motors can overheat and cause fires.

The recall covers certain Ram ProMaster vans with air conditioning from 2015 through 2018.

FCA says in documents filed with U.S. regulators that fans can seize, and a circuit breaker may not stop them from overheating. That could cause fires.

FCA found 21 smoke or flame complaints with the government plus 13 reports from dealers. It also has over 4,000 warranty claims. The first fire complaints came from the U.S. Postal Service in July. FCA says it doesn't know of any injuries.

Fiat Chrysler is finalizing repairs. Owners who see check engine or engine temperature warning lights should shut off engines and contact dealers. Owners will be notified in January.
