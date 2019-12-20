auto recall

Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash.

The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars. Ford says a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, resulting in extended brake pedal travel. The company says there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem. Two people were hurt.

The cars were built at a plant in Hermosillo, Mexico from Feb. 22, 2006 to July 15, 2009.

Dealers will inspect the control unit for signs of a stuck valve and replace it if necessary. They'll also flush the system and replace the brake fluid and reservoir cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of Jan 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotiveford
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
GM recalls 640,000 pickups over possible carpet fires
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 takes down stalking suspect at end of chase in Corona
Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
Glendale woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Truck seen on video crashing through airport wall in Florida
Show More
Top 7 animal stories from 2019
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Highgrove neighborhood fed up with trash on nearby property
More TOP STORIES News