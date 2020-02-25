auto recall

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

(Shutterstock)

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotiverecallford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
IE dealership refuses to sell some Toyota Prius models over safety recall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Kobe Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them
Possible murder suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Panorama City
Student arrested for social media threat against Long Beach school
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Placido Domingo apologizes for sexual misconduct allegations
Show More
LA City Council to vote on tour bus ordinance
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
4-year-old OC girl battling brain tumor surprised with new playset
Without Warning: HUD falling behind public housing inspections in LA area
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
More TOP STORIES News