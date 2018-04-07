AUTOMOTIVE

Formula Drift brings controlled chaos to Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

It was loud, fast and smelly in downtown Long Beach Saturday as some of the world's most talented stunt drivers showed off their drifting skills. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
It was loud, fast and smelly in downtown Long Beach Saturday as some of the world's most talented stunt drivers showed off their drifting skills.

The roar of the engines, screeching tires and a haze of smoke was created by drivers with Formula Drift, who turned up the volume with the season opener.

Several roads were shut down in the area to accommodate for the track.

Reigning champion James Deane was among the many competitors. He hoped to defend his title.

"I love the sport of drifting you know. It's one of the most exciting sports in the world. The cars are going completely sideways at speeds of up to 100 mph," he said.

Formula drift drivers said this is controlled chaos, power and precision.

"What it is is essentially two cars going sideways with absolute chaos, a lot of smoke, doing tandem drifting, sliding from corner to corner...just a lot of excitement," driver Ken Gushi said.

The result? Intense and exciting performances that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

"It's so loud. It's like thunder crackling. Literally thunder crackling and explosions just going off. These high horsepower motors are just going at it. People put so much hard work and time into building these motors. It's phenomenal," Jonathan Chu said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivedrifting in daylightcarauto showrace carhobbiesLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
McLaren's latest supercar: Sleek, aerodynamic, pricey
Toyota's green terminal plan at Port of Long Beach gets approval
Collectibles of late car customizer George Barris go up for sale
Hot Wheels Garage in El Segundo displays life-sized cars for kids
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News