Vintage car museum in Sylmar takes you back in time - for free!

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Nethercutt Collection is a free museum, owned privately by the Nethercutt family, and their goal is to take you back in time."We have cars, we have musical instruments, we have a train, we have clocks and watches," said Kyle Irwin, Curator & Master Technician at Nethercutt. "And one of the finest collections of mechanical musical instruments and one of the most complete collections in existence."There are over 250 American and European cars dating all the way back to 1898.The collection of mechanical musical instruments and all of the vehicles actually work.If you've got an antique car of your own, the museum can help you restore it as well."Anyone is welcome to come in and look up or ask for research. We have a phenomenal archivist who can or some of our docents can and will do research for you," said Irwin.The collection started in 1956 when J.B. Nethercutt bought a 1936 Dusenberg convertible and a 1930 DuPont town car.By 1958 the Dusenberg won best of show at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance.The family's private collection grew more and more where they needed two buildings to hold all of the cars and instruments.Now they share their love for history and machinery for everyone to see.