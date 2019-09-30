automotive

Vintage car museum in Sylmar takes you back in time - for free!

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Nethercutt Collection is a free museum, owned privately by the Nethercutt family, and their goal is to take you back in time.

"We have cars, we have musical instruments, we have a train, we have clocks and watches," said Kyle Irwin, Curator & Master Technician at Nethercutt. "And one of the finest collections of mechanical musical instruments and one of the most complete collections in existence."

There are over 250 American and European cars dating all the way back to 1898.

The collection of mechanical musical instruments and all of the vehicles actually work.

If you've got an antique car of your own, the museum can help you restore it as well.

"Anyone is welcome to come in and look up or ask for research. We have a phenomenal archivist who can or some of our docents can and will do research for you," said Irwin.

The collection started in 1956 when J.B. Nethercutt bought a 1936 Dusenberg convertible and a 1930 DuPont town car.

By 1958 the Dusenberg won best of show at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance.

The family's private collection grew more and more where they needed two buildings to hold all of the cars and instruments.

Now they share their love for history and machinery for everyone to see.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesylmarsan fernando valleylos angelesauto industrycommunity journalistcar showmuseumsauto experiencecarshistoryautomotivefree stuffin the communityvintage
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford rolls out new 2020 Ford Explorer with performance edge
LBCC reboots trade programs amid worker shortage in California
Man arrested after using Band-Aids and gauze to repair flat tires
BMW's iconic 3 series is revised, but faces new challenges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plastic straw restriction at LA restaurants to go into effect
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for SoCal drivers
Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Driver in Long Beach killed after loose tire hits car
Show More
Rare California tornado captured on camera
Santa Barbara Zoo's elderly elephant Little Mac euthanized
Migrant's Bend Plaza celebrates LA's immigrant history
Rosh Hashanah starts, beginning 10-day period of repentance, reflection
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
More TOP STORIES News