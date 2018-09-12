AUTOMOTIVE

Hot rods, classic cars on display at Belmont Shore auto show

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
More than 30,000 people came down to Second Street in Long Beach for the 29th Annual Belmont Shore Car Show.



Spectators could also visit all the shops and restaurants along Second Street.

The show showcased 750 cars taking up 14 blocks along Second Street.

The show is open to all classic vehicles including stock models, hot rods, rat rods and custom cars. As long as they are 20 years old or older.

Vehicle owners could show off their beauties for a $45 entry fee. Admission was free for spectators.
