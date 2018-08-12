AUTOMOTIVE

Hot Wheels Garage in El Seguno displays life-sized cars for kids

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
More than 700 people rolled into the Hot Wheels Garage.



The event, held several times a year, takes place at the Automotive Driving Museum in El Segundo.

The garage features ice cream, carnival rides and of course Hot Wheels.

But the main attraction is the life-sized Hot Wheels cars.

Free raffles are held for anyone bringing in a gift for a local charity.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 11 to 17. It's free for kids 10 and under and they walk away with a free Hot Wheels.

The next Hot Wheels Garage is Oct. 6.
