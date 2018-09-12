Hyundai brings out second-generation Veloster

Sure, it seems like everyone's buying an SUV these days. But those who want to be different are still buying cars, sometimes fun cars.
And if you really want to be different, how about a rather unique fun car.
There's a new Hyundai Veloster, the second generation of the car.
Sure, it's got an odd name, but it's a practical hatchback coupe that can be really fun to drive. And it has sleek two-door looks, with a catch. It's actually a three-door. Cleverly hidden on the passenger side is an extra door to access the surprisingly roomy back seat.
And if you want some kicks in the back of your pants, there's the special R-spec model with just over 200 turbocharged horsepower.
You can shift your own gears if you like too, with a 6-speed manual transmission. And before long, there'll be an even hotter version of the Veloster from Hyundai's' new performance division.
But if the Veloster is a little too odd for you, Hyundai does offer a small sporty car in a more conventional shape.
In comparison it's a bit of a wallflower, but the Hyundai Elantra GT Sport is every bit as sporty as the Veloster. It just doesn't scream it as loudly.
It's a tidy four-door hatchback with the same turbo engine. Think of the Elantra GT Sport as Hyundai's answer to the Volkswagen GTI.
So sure, crossover SUVs are lighting up the sales charts, and probably will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But if you prefer to not drive what everybody else does, but still want something practical, the Veloster could be the ticket. You'll just have to get used to its built-in quirkiness. Quirkiness that makes it rather charming.
