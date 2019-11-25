LA Auto Show draws enthusiastic car fans looking for the latest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The early birds flocked in to look at cars, sit in cars, and check things out when the L.A. Auto Show opened its doors Friday."We came on the first day five years ago. And we've always wanted to come back on the first day, and so here we are," said Paul Ecker of Sun Valley.Visitors to the West Hall were greeted by an all-new display from Honda."We have different modules that consumers can walk through and explore, to really understand what makes Honda, Honda," said Natalie Kumaratne, western region spokesperson for American Honda.Just beyond Honda is Subaru. The outdoors-y car brand has brought the outdoors indoors, with a simulated national park and outdoor sound effects. They also have an area where dogs can be adopted on both weekends of the show, as Subaru is also a favorite brand of dog owners.Nearby in West Hall is Ford, and in the center of their layout is the car that's creating a lot of mixed reaction: the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV."It looks exciting. The only problem is, it's not a Mustang. Mustangs are two-doors. And it looks like an SUV," said Ravi Sandhu of San Dimas after checking out the new vehicle."I love it. I love the color, I love the style, I love that it does kind of look like a Mustang," said Kathi DeLuca of Beverly Hills, while admiring the bright blue Mustang Mach-E GT that sat on a revolving turntable.You can also find the first ever electric Porsche, the Taycan. There seems to be less controversy with that one."I think that's the way to go. We're headed that way. There's a revolution that's coming and I can't wait," said Al Rios of Laguna Niguel, who already drives an electric car.As you take in the auto show, make sure to explore all the various spaces set up around the convention center, not just the main halls. There are interesting side displays all over.You can check out a Lego lowrider, or a Lego Bugatti, in the South Hall Atrium. As part of the Lego display, kids can try their hand at building things themselves, and there is a Lego store, too. Across the atrium, Hyundai has set up a racing simulator where kids of all ages can try their skills in realistic driver's seats.If you plan on keeping your current ride for a while, how about a new set of rims, or a new coat of wax? These types of aftermarket things are in an area called "The Garage" just below South Hall.Whatever attracts your attention, keep this in mind. There are acres of floor space to traverse here, so wear the most comfortable shoes you own.