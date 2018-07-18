Long Beach exhibit honors classic car culture

Classic car culture is being celebrated at the Historical Society of Long Beach."Chrome!" is an exhibit taking a look at cruising, car clubs and drag strips from the 1940s until the 1970s.The exhibit pays close attention to the legendary Lions Drag Strip."Chrome!" documents how car clubs were created as an effort to come together and become part of the community.The exhibit highlights car club memorabilia, historic photos, period car-club clothing, drive-in theater and restaurant items."Chrome!" runs through Friday, March 8, 2019. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 1-7 p.m. Thursdays: and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.Admission is free.