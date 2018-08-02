AUTOMOTIVE

68 Luxury cars, motorcycles valued at $5.2 million destroyed in smuggling crackdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The Philippines president orders destruction of 68 luxury cars and motorcycles in anti-corruption crackdown. (Presidential Broadcast Staff - Radio TV Malacanan)

CAGAYAN, Philippines --
Some of the most expensive cars in the world including, Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz were crushed into pieces during a smuggling crackdown in the Philippines.

Bulldozers smashed more than 60 luxury cars, along with Harley Davidson motorcycles on July 30.


The confiscated haul was worth more than $5.2 million dollars.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his tough anti-crime policies. He said the destruction was meant to show the country as a place of investment and his strong stance against illegal importers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldmotorcyclesporschesmugglingcorruptionmercedes-benz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Demand for crossover SUVs continues to grow
Volkswagen enthusiasts stop in Ventura during road trip
San Pedro car show supports local high school athletics
Tesla Model 3 reservation holders in LA get test drive opportunity
More Automotive
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
LA keeps kids out of gangs with Summer Night Lights program
2 arrested for stealing thousands of items from Valley cars
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
OC needle exchange program approved to operate
Ventura County Fair features rides, music, deep-fried food
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Show More
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Hemet WWII veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Demand for crossover SUVs continues to grow
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
More News