Cars stalled after regular gas at Canyon Country Shell station mixed with diesel

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The majority of the pumps at a Shell gas station in Canyon County are out of service because the gasoline at the station has been contaminated, according to officials.
Officials with Los Angeles County Weights and Measures and Shell Oil Products U.S. say the gasoline at the station at Via Princessa and Sierra Highway has been mixed with diesel.
"At the moment the station has the 91 octane fuel, the 89 and the diesel as well out of service. So, they're currently only dispensing the regular grade gasoline," said Weights and Measures inspector Renee Cortez.
Weights and Measures was called to test the gas after Juhui Yoo and her husband ran into issues with their 10-day-old car after they visited the Shell station.
"We used grade 91 like we always do because it's required. The very next time we tried to start the car up, it just stalled. In their service report form, they actually wrote there was diesel mixture in the gasoline," said Yoo.
BMW Valencia completed the service report and so far, the repair is estimated at $2,600.
"I'm pretty frustrated. I'm not even getting an answer from the claims person that's supposed to help me initiate the claim. They're not coming forward to cover the cost of the repair. I've run into a couple of other people who have had the same issue. Same day, same gas station," said Yoo.
Shell Oil Products U.S. tells Eyewitness News they take product quality very seriously and immediately had the pumps closed and cleaned.
But in a written statement, officials pointed out that "while the name on the sign reflects the brand of the motor fuel being sold on the premises, the day-to-day site operations are the legal responsibility of the wholesaler, site owner and/or operator."
The Weights and Measures Bureau has received multiple reports, but it's unclear just how many vehicles were impacted.
If you purchased gas at the station and your vehicle is experiencing issues, Shell asks that you contact Speedway Customer Service at 1-800-643-1948.
