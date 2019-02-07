CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Marshals Office is selling a set of high-end, collectible vehicles, including classic Ferraris, and some antiques dating back to the 1930s that were seized as part of criminal investigations.
The cars on display in Chino include Ferraris, several 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes, antique Chevrolet models from 1939 and 1951, and a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Coupe.
Eight vehicles were seized as part of a federal case against Richard Scott, a Los Angeles parking lot operator who pleaded guilty in 2018 to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $13 million.
"Mr. Scott has quite the taste in cars," said Joseph Exner with the Marshals Office. "He definitely enjoyed his high-dollar cars. Which I think was more of a look at me, look at me scenario than anything else."
The money raised from the auction will go to victims and the agencies that ran the investigations.
Bidding ends on Monday.
And if you're looking for a bargain, you might not find it here. Bidding on a 1991 Ferrari F-40 that was restored on the Discovery show "Fast N' Loud" is already over $500,000.
Seized Ferrari, other classic cars up for auction by U.S. Marshals
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News