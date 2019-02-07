Automotive

Seized Ferrari, other classic cars up for auction by U.S. Marshals

EMBED <>More Videos

The U.S. Marshals Office is selling a set of high-end, collectible vehicles, including classic Ferraris, and some antiques dating back to the 1930s that were seized as part of criminal investigations.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Marshals Office is selling a set of high-end, collectible vehicles, including classic Ferraris, and some antiques dating back to the 1930s that were seized as part of criminal investigations.

The cars on display in Chino include Ferraris, several 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes, antique Chevrolet models from 1939 and 1951, and a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Coupe.

Eight vehicles were seized as part of a federal case against Richard Scott, a Los Angeles parking lot operator who pleaded guilty in 2018 to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $13 million.

"Mr. Scott has quite the taste in cars," said Joseph Exner with the Marshals Office. "He definitely enjoyed his high-dollar cars. Which I think was more of a look at me, look at me scenario than anything else."

The money raised from the auction will go to victims and the agencies that ran the investigations.

Bidding ends on Monday.

And if you're looking for a bargain, you might not find it here. Bidding on a 1991 Ferrari F-40 that was restored on the Discovery show "Fast N' Loud" is already over $500,000.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivechinoferrariauctionclassic cars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News