Automotive

SoCal Honda Dealers surprise drivers with free gas in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Some lucky drivers in Anaheim were treated to free gas on Tuesday, compliments of SoCal Honda Dealers.

The Helpful Honda Guys filled up the tank of Honda drivers at a gas station in Anaheim. SoCal Honda Dealers posted on Facebook on Monday, "If you see us, share the location to help others find us!"

The program continues Wednesday in Downey, and in La Cresenta and Long Beach on Thursday.

Veterans and members of the Armed Forces can receive free gas regardless of what car they drive.

The free gas initiative, which Honda has organized for several years, came as relief for drivers one day after California's nation-leading gas tax increased another 5.6 cents a gallon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveanaheimorange countysocietyveteransfree stuffcargas stationhonda
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News