SoCal Honda Dealers surprise drivers with free gas in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Some lucky drivers in Anaheim were treated to free gas on Tuesday, compliments of SoCal Honda Dealers.
The Helpful Honda Guys filled up the tank of Honda drivers at a gas station in Anaheim. SoCal Honda Dealers posted on Facebook on Monday, "If you see us, share the location to help others find us!"
The program continues Wednesday in Downey, and in La Cresenta and Long Beach on Thursday.
Veterans and members of the Armed Forces can receive free gas regardless of what car they drive.
The free gas initiative, which Honda has organized for several years, came as relief for drivers one day after California's nation-leading gas tax increased another 5.6 cents a gallon.
