Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash

Two-and-a-half weeks since an Apple engineer died when his Tesla crashed on Autopilot, whis family is speaking out to the I-Team. Tuesday night, Tesla released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened. (KGO-TV)