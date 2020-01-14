Automotive

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivetoyotaauto recallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Show More
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
More TOP STORIES News