AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota's green terminal plan at Port of Long Beach gets approval

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Toyota terminal at the Port of Long Beach is going to get a little greener.


Port officials have given the thumbs up on a green terminal plan put forth by the automaker.

Toyota is looking to better serve its hydrogen-powered clean vehicle line.

Toyota wants to build a renewable energy power plant for its energy needs at its terminal that imports Toyota vehicles.

It would be a major renovation, adding a self-contained fuel-cell power plant and a fueling station.

Toyota officials say the project will streamline operations and reduce on-site vehicle movement.

Nearly all of Toyota's existing buildings would be demolished for the terminal makeover.
