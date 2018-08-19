Toyota's green terminal plan at Port of Long Beach gets approval

The Toyota terminal at the Port of Long Beach is going to get a little greener.Port officials have given the thumbs up on a green terminal plan put forth by the automaker.Toyota is looking to better serve its hydrogen-powered clean vehicle line.Toyota wants to build a renewable energy power plant for its energy needs at its terminal that imports Toyota vehicles.It would be a major renovation, adding a self-contained fuel-cell power plant and a fueling station.Toyota officials say the project will streamline operations and reduce on-site vehicle movement.Nearly all of Toyota's existing buildings would be demolished for the terminal makeover.