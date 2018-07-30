AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen enthusiasts make pit stop in Ventura during annual road trip

Known as the "Treffen," the 1,200-mile journey from the Canadian border down to the Mexican border along Highway 1 in vintage Volkswagens has become a tradition going on two decades. (KABC)

By
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
Volkswagen enthusiasts made a pit stop in downtown Ventura last Friday as part of their unique summer road trip.

Known as the "Treffen," the 1,200-mile journey from the Canadian border down to the Mexican border along Highway 1 in vintage Volkswagens has become a tradition going on two decades.

"We take in Big Sur, all the great sites to see, campouts," Treffen organizer Scott Dempster said. "You name it, we do it along the way."

Any kind of Volkswagen is welcome on the Treffen. The trip's slogan is "Join in for 10 miles or 10 days."

The festivities in Ventura included live music before the group departed down the Pacific Coast the following morning.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
