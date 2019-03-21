Automotive

Volvo to install in-car cameras to prevent drunk, distracted driving



Volvo will not store or keep the videos.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Volvo is installing in-car cameras to prevent drunk or distracted drivers.

The company says the cameras will monitor where a drivers' eyes are pointed to see if they are driving safely.

If they are not, the car's system will kick in and either slow down the car or call Volvo's "call service."

Volvo says it will not store or stream the videos.

The company hopes to roll out the technology in the next few years.
