AUTOMOTIVE

Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars

EMBED </>More Videos

The manual transmission is becoming the choice of fewer and fewer car buyers as time goes on.

By
What car enthusiast wouldn't love a new Ford Mustang? What about a new Mustang GT with the 5.0-liter V8 engine? And what about a 6-speed manual transmission to get the power to the rear wheels?

Yep, a good old stick shift. A fitting component of a car like this, and many car enthusiasts would say "yes" to the manual instead of an automatic.

But the manual transmission is becoming the choice of fewer and fewer buyers as time goes on. Many people today don't even know how to drive a stick, and don't care to learn. In fact, in the U.S. only about 2-3 percent of new cars sold have a clutch pedal and conventional gear shift.

And technically, automatics are better these days in most every way. In the Mustang, for example, the available automatic transmission is a 10-speed, which has four more forward gears than the manual. And more gears mean more performance, and better fuel economy.

But driving enthusiasts are concerned about keeping the fun of the stick shift in the modern car world. There's a popular social media hashtag, #SaveTheManuals, as a show of support for the stick.

While most drivers don't want to shift their own gears these days, the ones who do want to make sure the manual gearbox sticks around as an option.

It's not unusual to find a choice of a manual in a sporty car like the Mustang. Many other sporty cars still offer them too, particularly the Mustang's key muscle car rivals, the Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger.

What is unusual these days is to find a "three pedal" choice in a mid-size family sedan. But that's exactly what Honda did with the redesigned 2018 Accord.

The Accord lineup includes a version called Sport, where you can be extra sporty with a 6-speed manual transmission. An automatic is still available in the Sport, and the rest of the Accord line. That leaves the Honda as one of the few mid-size sedans available with a stick.

Most of the Accord's competitors have done away with them, including the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Volkswagen Passat. All those cars used to have manuals available in previous generations, but not anymore.

You can still get a stick-shift in the new Mazda6, but there's a catch. It's only available in the base model called Sport.

If you want the more powerful engine and luxury features of the upper trim levels Touring, Grand Touring, or Signature, you'll be letting the car shift its own gears. Trim levels are only available with automatic transmissions.

So if you like grabbing gears and working the clutch, it will up to you - and the car makers still offering it - to make sure the manual transmission doesn't go from "endangered species" to "extinction."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecarauto newsautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Hot Wheels Garage in El Seguno displays life-sized cars for kids
Nissan Kicks brings style to compact SUV segment
New tech lets Audi drivers see when lights will turn green
CA attorney general will fight Trump admin over clean-car rules
More Automotive
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Plane makes emergency landing on NorCal freeway
Long Beach shooting leaves 1 dead
1 dead after small plane crashes into field in Sylmar
Casitas Fire in Ojai burns 15 acres
Torrance police looking for burglar caught on video
Truck careens into cars, pedestrians in San Clemente crash
Robbery suspect fatally shot by deputies in East LA
Show More
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
Trump tariffs affecting CA fire victims seeking to rebuild
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in Pomona
New Coast Guard fast-response ship arrives in San Pedro
Electrical vault fire causes Riverside power outage
More News