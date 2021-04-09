Travel

New airline Avelo to launch at Hollywood Burbank Airport, offer 1-way $19 fares

New airline Avelo to launch at Burbank airport with $19 fares

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A new low-cost airline is coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Avelo Airlines said Thursday it will begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank. It has one-way fares starting at $19.

Avelo's inaugural routes focus on smaller airports, including in Eureka and Redding in California. Other destinations include Eugene, Oregon, Grand Junction, Colorado and Bozeman, Montana.

The carrier will fly Boeing 737s.

Avelo's fares include no change fees or call center fees for customers who choose to make reservations by phone.

Avelo was started by a longtime airline executive who thinks there is room for another low-fare carrier besides the several budget airlines already in the market.

"There are too few seats in the United States being offered by low-cost carriers. That's why we think the opportunity is huge," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Customers want a really inexpensive way to get from Point A to Point B."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

