gas prices

Average LA County gas price drops for 6th consecutive day

EMBED <>More Videos

Average LA County gas price drops for sixth consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.987.

The average price has dropped 8.3 cents over the past six days, including 2 cents Saturday, its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.2 cents less than one week ago but 97.3 cents higher than one month ago and $2.029 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended last Sunday.

READ MORE | Average LA County gas price drops below $6 a gallon for the first time since March 21
EMBED More News Videos

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, dropping below $6 for the first time since March 21.



The Orange County average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.938. It has dropped 9.1 cents over the past five days, including 2.9 cents Saturday, its largest decrease since at least June 2019.

The Orange County average price is 8.6 cents less than one week ago but 94.8 cents higher than one month ago and $2.001 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended last Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivelos angeles countygas pricesautomotivecargas stationdriving
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
LA County sees largest drop in average gas price since April 2020
SoCal drivers may be able to fuel up for less amid high gas prices
Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
TOP STORIES
Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Suspect attempts to steal Hollywood tour van, police say
Riverside security guard beaten after asking man to leave, police say
Californians warned about risk from British Columbia oysters
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Bob Baffert banned from Santa Anita, Los Alamitos amid suspension
LA women's group rallies for lives of murdered, missing Black women
Show More
Firefighters respond to 3-alarm blaze at El Monte warehouse
Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with dog by his side
SoCal grocery store workers, owners resume contract negotiations
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
Corgis take over Huntington Beach for Corgi Beach Day
More TOP STORIES News