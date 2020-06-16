Avila Fire: Massive fire near Pismo Beach 50% contained

CAL FIRE crews have the fire 50% contained.
The blaze has engulfed more than 400 acres near the highway and Avila Beach Drive.
At one point, the flames threatened several homes and structures, and an evacuation order was issued.
Planes and helicopters are helping to attack the fire from the air, while fire crews battle it from the ground.
Avoid shell/pismo beach areas. massive #fire in #pismobeach, 101N closed, evacuations starting, be safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Eiwyj00hlk— Hillary Mason (@hillarymasonjar) June 15, 2020
[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 15+ acres moderate to rapid rate of spread with some spotting. pic.twitter.com/sTpWyvwB3f— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020
So far, there are no reports of damage to the structures, and evacuation orders have been lifted for Pismo Heights.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.