PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are seriously hurt after a man attacked them with an ax in Port Hueneme.One victim is in critical condition.Officers say they received a call just before 8 p.m. Thursday night about some kind of argument involving an ax or hatchet.When they arrived they found three victims and the suspect identified as 31-year-old Gregory Brewer.It's unclear if he knew the victims.