At least 1 injured after vehicle plummets into reservoir near Azusa

A vehicle crashed after it went over the side of a road and landed in the Morris Reservoir near Azusa, prompting a response from search crews, authorities said.
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A vehicle crashed Thursday night after it went over the side of a road and landed in the Morris Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest, prompting a response from search crews, authorities said.

One person managed to swim to shore after the crash, but crews Friday morning were still searching the waters for a possible second victim, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire department said the collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of San Gabriel Canyon Road near Azusa.

The person who managed to survive was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Crews will continue their search for the second possible victim at daylight.

It was not known what caused the crash. Crews managed to find vehicle.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
