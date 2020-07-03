At least 1 injured after vehicle plummets into reservoir near Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A vehicle crashed Thursday night after it went over the side of a road and landed in the Morris Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest, prompting a response from search crews, authorities said.One person managed to swim to shore after the crash, but crews Friday morning were still searching the waters for a possible second victim, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.The fire department said the collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of San Gabriel Canyon Road near Azusa.The person who managed to survive was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.Crews will continue their search for the second possible victim at daylight.It was not known what caused the crash. Crews managed to find vehicle.